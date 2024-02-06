All sections
FeaturesJanuary 1, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 3-7, 2022

Monday: Cheeseburger or turkey bacon melt, Tater Tots, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or brownie. Tuesday: Chili with beans and beef and 1/2 sandwich or cabbage roll, baked potato, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers or bread and mixed fruit dessert or chocolate cake with peanut butter icing...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or turkey bacon melt, Tater Tots, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or brownie.

Tuesday: Chili with beans and beef and 1/2 sandwich or cabbage roll, baked potato, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers or bread and mixed fruit dessert or chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.

Wednesday: Chicken tetrazzini or sausage mostaccioli, buttered corn, tossed-garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or coconut cake.

Thursday: Poppy seed chicken casserole or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake.

Friday: Barbecued pull pork or fried fish, breaded okra, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for New Year holiday.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and pudding or peaches.

Wednesday: Pork loin chop or egg roll, spinach salad, scalloped potatoes, hot roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Country steak or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef ravioli, baked beans, coleslaw, hot roll and pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
