Senior Center Menus for Jan. 29 through Feb. 2

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, potatoes and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and citrus fruit salad.
Tuesday: Chili with half peanut butter sandwich or turkey burger on bun, veggie blend, carrots and celery sticks with ranch dip and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or beef stew, Harvard beets, Caesar salad, cornbread biscuit and warm cinnamon apples or apple pie.
Thursday: Beef goulash or chicken casserole, green pea salad, Cajun veggie blend, whole-grain hot roll and fruit cocktail cake or apple pie.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or fried fish, Tater Tots, spinach au gratin, whole-grain bun or bread and Mandarin oranges or iced lemon cake.
Monday: Chicken and dumplings or pepper steak, cabbage, green beans, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll and cherry cobbler or peaches.
Wednesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, Calfiornia-blend veggies, Lima beans, roll and applesauce or cookies.
Thursday: White chicken chili or beef vegetable soup, peanut butter sandwich, coleslaw, crackers and pears or banana pudding.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.