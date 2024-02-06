Senior Center Menus for Jan. 28-Feb. 1

Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, garden salad, garlic roll and fruit or preacher cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, slaw, hot roll and banana pudding.

Friday: Taco soup, 1/2 toasted cheese sandwich, fried okra and ambrosia pie.

Jackson

Monday: Fried pork fitter or stuffed green peppers, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets with onions, white gravy, biscuit, buttered peas and carrots and applesauce.

Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or country fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, white gravy, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or chocolate pie.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole or beef stroganoff with egg noodles, buttered Lima beans, seasoned baby carrots, beef gravy, whole-grain and mixed fruit or cherry pie.

Thursday: Shepherd's pie or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, vegetable blend, buttered corn, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brats with peppers and onions, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, buns or cornbread, mustard potato salad and mixed fruit or birthday cake.