Senior Center Menus for Jan. 28-Feb. 1

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Polish sausage with potato, sauerkraut, Prince Edward veggies, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler.
Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy or teriyaki chicken, au gratin potatoes, pickled beet salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or streusel cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or veggie beef soup, Lima beans, savory carrots, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or angel food cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed salad, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or fruit pies.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and pear crisp.
Tuesday: Potato soup, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli bites and cinnamon apples.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, garden salad, garlic roll and fruit or preacher cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, slaw, hot roll and banana pudding.
Friday: Taco soup, 1/2 toasted cheese sandwich, fried okra and ambrosia pie.
Monday: Fried pork fitter or stuffed green peppers, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets with onions, white gravy, biscuit, buttered peas and carrots and applesauce.
Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or country fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, white gravy, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or chocolate pie.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole or beef stroganoff with egg noodles, buttered Lima beans, seasoned baby carrots, beef gravy, whole-grain and mixed fruit or cherry pie.
Thursday: Shepherd's pie or chicken Parmesan, buttered noodles, vegetable blend, buttered corn, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or brats with peppers and onions, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, buns or cornbread, mustard potato salad and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
