Senior Center menus for Jan. 27-31

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with half cheese sandwich or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Fiesta taco bake or poppy seed chicken, seasoned black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pudding with peaches or cherry cheesecake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken and rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken wings, zucchini and tomatoes cooked cabbage, cornbread, crackers or roll and mixed fruit dessert or spice cake.

Friday: Oven fried or deep fried fish or cheeseburger, black-eyed peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and wheat crackers and fruit or dump cake.

Tuesday: Taco casserole (beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato) black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit.