FeaturesJanuary 25, 2020

Senior Center menus for Jan. 27-31

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with half cheese sandwich or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Fiesta taco bake or poppy seed chicken, seasoned black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pudding with peaches or cherry cheesecake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef vegetable soup with half cheese sandwich or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fried okra, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Fiesta taco bake or poppy seed chicken, seasoned black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free pudding with peaches or cherry cheesecake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken and rice, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken wings, zucchini and tomatoes cooked cabbage, cornbread, crackers or roll and mixed fruit dessert or spice cake.

Friday: Oven fried or deep fried fish or cheeseburger, black-eyed peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and wheat crackers and fruit or dump cake.

Tuesday: Taco casserole (beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato) black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, oven-fried okra, slaw, wheat bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Thursday: Chopped steak with onions over mushroom rice pilaf, sweet peas, California vegetables and pear crisp.

Friday: Fish sandwich on wheat bun, pinto beans, spinach and applesauce or chocolate chip bar cookie.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, baked potato, fried okra, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or beef lasagna, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread or garlic bread and mixed fruit or peach pie.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or fish sandwich, long-grain rice, Lima beans, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and cherry crisp.

Thursday: Breaded pork chop or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat on bun, pinto beans, spinach salad, cornbread and applesauce or cherry chip cake.

