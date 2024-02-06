All sections
January 23, 2021

Senior Center menus for Jan. 25-29

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Lasagna or chicken-bacon ranch casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake. Tuesday: Smothered pork chop or oven-fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or German chocolate cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Lasagna or chicken-bacon ranch casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.

Tuesday: Smothered pork chop or oven-fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or barbecued pulled pork, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or cranberry crisp.

Thursday: Gold roasted chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or iced banana cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, Tater Tots, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cherry cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or meatballs with gravy, baked potato, baby carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, Tater Tots, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit or apple pie.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or country-fried steak, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp with high-fiber topping.

Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits

Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw and applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
