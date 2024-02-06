Senior Center menus for Jan. 25-29

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritter or meatballs with gravy, baked potato, baby carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, Tater Tots, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit or apple pie.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or country-fried steak, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp with high-fiber topping.

Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits

Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw and applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.