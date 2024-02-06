Senior Center menus for Jan. 25-29

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Lasagna or chicken-bacon ranch casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.
Tuesday: Smothered pork chop or oven-fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or German chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or barbecued pulled pork, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or cranberry crisp.
Thursday: Gold roasted chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or iced banana cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, Tater Tots, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cherry cheesecake.
Monday: Chicken fritter or meatballs with gravy, baked potato, baby carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, Tater Tots, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread or crackers and mixed fruit or apple pie.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey or country-fried steak, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp with high-fiber topping.
Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits
Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw and applesauce.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
