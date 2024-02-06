Senior Center Menus for Jan. 24-28

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit dessert with bananas.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, seasoned rice, Asian-veggie blend, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple cake with topping.
Wednesday: Crisp baked chicken or open-faced roast beef, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or bread and sugar-free fruit crisp or coconut delight.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and fruit salad or orange poke cake.
Monday: Chicken fritters or pulled barbecued pork, Tater Tots, broccoli, hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or chicken casserole served over rice, seasoned carrots, Lima beans, hot roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or pork fritter, oven-fried potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and peach crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef enchiladas with chili and cheese, pinto beans, slaw and pudding or fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.