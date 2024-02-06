Senior center menus for Jan. 23-27

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns with onions, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or white chicken chili with half sandwich, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bun or bread and spiced peaches or iced cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or homemade meatloaf, chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or peanut butter delight.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup and half ham sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or crackers and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or apple dump dessert.
Monday: Pulled pork or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, coleslaw and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, California-blend veggies, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry crisp.
Friday: Baked or fruited fish or hot dog on bun, potato tots, vegetable blend, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
