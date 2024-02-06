Senior center menus for Jan. 23-27

Cape GirardeauScott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns with onions, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or white chicken chili with half sandwich, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bun or bread and spiced peaches or iced cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or homemade meatloaf, chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or peanut butter delight.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup and half ham sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or crackers and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or apple dump dessert.