January 21, 2023

Senior center menus for Jan. 23-27

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns with onions, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice. Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake...

Cape GirardeauScott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns with onions, bran muffin, hot baked apples and orange juice.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country-fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or white chicken chili with half sandwich, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bun or bread and spiced peaches or iced cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or homemade meatloaf, chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or peanut butter delight.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup and half ham sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or crackers and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or apple dump dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Pulled pork or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, coleslaw and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, California-blend veggies, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry crisp.

Friday: Baked or fruited fish or hot dog on bun, potato tots, vegetable blend, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

