Senior Center Menus for Jan. 21-25

Monday: Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday: Glazed ham slice or chicken tetrazzini, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apples with raisins or apple pie.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or tater tot bake, steamed broccoli, crunch coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Beef stew or ranch chicken, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.
Monday: Chicken and rice, Lima beans, seasoned carrots, wheat bread and fruit fluff.
Tuesday: Shepherd's pie, winter-blend vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Pork roast, scalloped potatoes, beets, hot roll and spiced apples.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and orange delite.
Friday: Baked cod fish with cheese and tartar sauce on bun, baked beans, slaw and tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken fritter and cheeseburger, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, beef gravy, hot roll and fruit salad and apple pie.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears or coconut cream pie.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie or pork fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, sweet potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus fruit or pudding.
