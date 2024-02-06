All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 19, 2019

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 21-25

Monday: Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tuesday: Glazed ham slice or chicken tetrazzini, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apples with raisins or apple pie. Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or tater tot bake, steamed broccoli, crunch coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday: Glazed ham slice or chicken tetrazzini, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apples with raisins or apple pie.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or tater tot bake, steamed broccoli, crunch coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Beef stew or ranch chicken, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken and rice, Lima beans, seasoned carrots, wheat bread and fruit fluff.

Tuesday: Shepherd's pie, winter-blend vegetables, hot roll and peach crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Pork roast, scalloped potatoes, beets, hot roll and spiced apples.

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and orange delite.

Friday: Baked cod fish with cheese and tartar sauce on bun, baked beans, slaw and tropical fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter and cheeseburger, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, beef gravy, hot roll and fruit salad and apple pie.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears or coconut cream pie.

Thursday: Chicken pot pie or pork fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, sweet potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus fruit or pudding.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy