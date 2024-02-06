All sections
FeaturesJanuary 18, 2020

Senior Center menus for Jan. 20-24

Monday: Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. Tuesday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or birthday cake. Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or coconut cream pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

Tuesday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or birthday cake.

Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple with coconut or coconut cream pie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, buttered corn, green beans, whole-grain crackers or hot roll and spiced warm peaches or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered brat, glazed carrots, potato salad, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or blonde brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

Tuesday: Creamy potato soup, hot ham and cheese sandwich and baby carrots.

Wednesday: Rotisserie chicken, parsley potatoes, Capri vegetables, wheat roll and fruit or chocolate cake.

Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff, roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat bread and blushing pears.

Friday: Chicken-noodle casserole, sweet peas, beet salad, wheat bread and warm apples and raisins.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or brown-sugar pork loin, sweet peas, pickled beets, cornbread and sliced apples or assorted ice cream.

Wednesday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Thursday: Baked chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese croissant, mustard potato salad, cornbread, baby carrots and Jell-O with fruit.

Community
