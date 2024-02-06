Senior center menus for Jan. 2-6

Monday: Center closed for New Year's Day.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and 1/2 sandwich or roasted chicken thighs and veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropic fruit or lemon cake.
Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or iced pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Meatloaf or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, steam broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruited pudding or coconut delight.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or iced poke cake.
Tuesday: Cabbage casserole or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, corn, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, fried potatoes and onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach cobbler or peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
