FeaturesDecember 31, 2022

Senior center menus for Jan. 2-6

Monday: Center closed for New Year's Day. Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and 1/2 sandwich or roasted chicken thighs and veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropic fruit or lemon cake. Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or iced pumpkin bar...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for New Year's Day.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and 1/2 sandwich or roasted chicken thighs and veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropic fruit or lemon cake.

Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or cranberry-glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or iced pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Meatloaf or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, steam broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruited pudding or coconut delight.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or iced poke cake.

Jackson

Monday: Center close for New Year's Day.

Tuesday: Cabbage casserole or butterfly shrimp, mashed potatoes, corn, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, fried potatoes and onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach cobbler or peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Stay away from this

