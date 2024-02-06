All sections
featuresJanuary 16, 2021
Senior Center menus for Jan. 18-22
Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday: Barbecued meatballs or sweet-and-sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced orange cake.

Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or blueberry cobbler.

Thursday: Pepper steak or barbecued chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.

Friday: Patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon streusel cake.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread or crackers and sliced apples.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken with noodles, garden salad, Italian-blend veggies, whole-grain garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Friday: Hamburger or cheeseburger or baked or fried fish, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain bun or roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
