Senior Center menus for Jan. 18-22

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday: Barbecued meatballs or sweet-and-sour chicken, brown rice, glazed baby carrots, green peas, bread slice and pineapple tidbits or iced orange cake.

Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned broccoli, strawberry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit or blueberry cobbler.

Thursday: Pepper steak or barbecued chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or coconut delight.

Friday: Patty melt or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce or cinnamon streusel cake.