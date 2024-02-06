Senior center menus for Jan. 16-20

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday
Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce or yummy chicken casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or ice cream and cookie.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or ham casserole, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.
Friday: Taco salad or fried fish with salad, tortilla chips, black bean/corn blend, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Tuesday: Chicken and rice or meatballs, coleslaw, corn, hot roll and blushing pears or ice cream.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, Brussels sprouts, biscuit and peaches or pudding.
Thursday: Roast turkey or pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dressing and apple crisp.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger, seasoned wedges, glazed carrots, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.