FeaturesJanuary 14, 2023

Senior center menus for Jan. 16-20

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce or yummy chicken casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or ice cream and cookie. Wednesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Texas sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce or yummy chicken casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or ice cream and cookie.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or ham casserole, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.

Friday: Taco salad or fried fish with salad, tortilla chips, black bean/corn blend, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken and rice or meatballs, coleslaw, corn, hot roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, Brussels sprouts, biscuit and peaches or pudding.

Thursday: Roast turkey or pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dressing and apple crisp.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger, seasoned wedges, glazed carrots, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
