Senior center menus for Jan. 16-20

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce or yummy chicken casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or ice cream and cookie.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or ham casserole, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.

Friday: Taco salad or fried fish with salad, tortilla chips, black bean/corn blend, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.