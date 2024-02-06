All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 13, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 15 through 19

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert. Wednesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup with 1/2 sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Wednesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup with 1/2 sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Glazed hame slice or meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or oatmeal cake.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, seasoned Pinto beans, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or Polish sausage on bun, kraut, three-bean salad, carrots, roll and fruit cocktail or ice cream.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and apple slices.

Thursday: Beef stew or potato soup, biscuit or crackers, corn, garden salad and peaches or cookies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or Patti melt, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and fruit salad.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy