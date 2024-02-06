Senior Center Menus for Jan. 15 through 19

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.
Wednesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup with 1/2 sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.
Thursday: Glazed hame slice or meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and Ambrosia dessert or oatmeal cake.
Friday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, seasoned Pinto beans, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.
Tuesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or Polish sausage on bun, kraut, three-bean salad, carrots, roll and fruit cocktail or ice cream.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and apple slices.
Thursday: Beef stew or potato soup, biscuit or crackers, corn, garden salad and peaches or cookies.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or Patti melt, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and fruit salad.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
