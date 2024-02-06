Senior Center Menus for Jan. 14-18

Wednesday: Beef stew, seasoned cauliflower, cornbread and blushing pears.

Thursday: Chicken pot pie, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple or pineapple cake.

Friday: Chili with beans and beef, 1/2 cheese sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, crackers and ambrosia.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Diced ham and beans or cook's choice, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp or applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, sauerkraut, blackeyed peas, bun or whole-grain roll and fruited Jell-O.

Thursday: Chicken fritter and dressing or cook's choice, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, hot roll and sliced peaches or brownies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread, tater tots and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.