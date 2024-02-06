Senior Center Menus for Jan. 14-18

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or rotisserie chicken with potato, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple dump cake.
Wednesday: Patty melt or chicken breast on bun, oven fries, seasoned broccoli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, whole-grain bun and chilled plums or German chocolate cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or gravy meatballs over rice, green beans, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain hot roll and stewed spiced peaches or cream pies.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or cream of broccoli soup and 1/2 sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Monday: Glazed ham, yams, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and apples and raisins.
Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country vegetables, hot roll and fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Beef stew, seasoned cauliflower, cornbread and blushing pears.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie, broccoli, hot roll and pineapple or pineapple cake.
Friday: Chili with beans and beef, 1/2 cheese sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, crackers and ambrosia.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Diced ham and beans or cook's choice, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp or applesauce.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, sauerkraut, blackeyed peas, bun or whole-grain roll and fruited Jell-O.
Thursday: Chicken fritter and dressing or cook's choice, seasoned green beans, buttered baby carrots, chicken gravy, hot roll and sliced peaches or brownies.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread, tater tots and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.
