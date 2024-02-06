Senior Center menus for Jan. 13-17

Monday: Chicken tenders or chili with pimiento cheese, seasoned potato wedges, beet salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or cookies.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken or meatballs in gravy, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, green peas and baked pineapple or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Brunch menu: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, two pancakes with syrup, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and apple juice.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup and 1/2 ham sandwich, hominy, seasoned spinach, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Monday; Chicken pot pie, seasoned broccoli and Mandarin oranges or Mandarin orange cake.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, seasoned corn, garlic wheat roll and citrus salad.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, carrots, wheat bread and peaches or peanut butter cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried catfish, pinto beans, slaw, wheat bread and creamy fruit.
Jackson
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or shepherd's pie, Italian-blend veggies, seasoned corn, garlic bread and citrus salad or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Savory meatloaf or honey-mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey or meatballs with gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie or stuff green peppers, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread and mixed fruit or brownies.
