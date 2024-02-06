Senior Center menus for Jan. 13-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken tenders or chili with pimiento cheese, seasoned potato wedges, beet salad, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or cookies.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken or meatballs in gravy, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, green peas and baked pineapple or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Brunch menu: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, two pancakes with syrup, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and apple juice.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup and 1/2 ham sandwich, hominy, seasoned spinach, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Chaffee

Monday; Chicken pot pie, seasoned broccoli and Mandarin oranges or Mandarin orange cake.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, seasoned corn, garlic wheat roll and citrus salad.