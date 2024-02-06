Senior Center menus for Jan. 11-15

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecued riblet and Polish sausage, black=eyed peas, seasoned spinach, sauerkraut, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or Black Forest cake.

Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or poppy seed chicken, savory carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle dessert or regular emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Stuffed baked potato with ham and broccoli or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip sandwich, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Chili chicken bake or fried fish with hush puppies, hominy, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and cottage cheese with pineapple or cook's choice dessert.