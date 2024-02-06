All sections
featuresJanuary 9, 2021
Senior Center menus for Jan. 11-15
Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change. Monday: Barbecued riblet and Polish sausage, black=eyed peas, seasoned spinach, sauerkraut, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or Black Forest cake. Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or poppy seed chicken, savory carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle dessert or regular emerald isle dessert...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecued riblet and Polish sausage, black=eyed peas, seasoned spinach, sauerkraut, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or Black Forest cake.

Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or poppy seed chicken, savory carrots, Lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free emerald isle dessert or regular emerald isle dessert.

Wednesday: Stuffed baked potato with ham and broccoli or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip sandwich, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Chili chicken bake or fried fish with hush puppies, hominy, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and cottage cheese with pineapple or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple slice ham or sliced smoked turkey, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, dressing with gravy, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or Polish sausage, potatoes, kraut, beets, whole-grain roll and apple crisp with high-fiber topping.

Thursday: Meatloaf or breaded fish sandwich, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and apricots.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joes on bun, sweet potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

