Senior Center Menus for Jan. 10-14

Monday: Tortellini with hame and peas or almond Dijon chicken, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbit or honeybun cake.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or pork chop with apple stuffing, baby baker potatoes, steamed broccoli and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or saucy meatballs, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or almond cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter cheesecake.
Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, potato salad, creamy coleslaw and mixed fruit dessert or apple dump cake.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or beef lasagna, Italian vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak or stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, hot roll and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and applesauce.
Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff with noodles or chicken livers, seasoned broccoli, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken fritter, mixed vegetables, slaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.