Senior Center Menus for Jan. 1 through 5

Monday: Center closed for the New Year holiday.
Tuesday: Shepherd's pie or cheddar-chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or peanut-butter cheesecake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef baked ziti, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or peach cobbler.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken tenders, Tater Tots, broccoli, roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.
Wednesday: Pork fritter or sliced turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Thursday: White chicken chili or beef vegetable soup, peanut butter sandwich, coleslaw, crackers and pears or banana pudding.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
