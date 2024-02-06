All sections
FeaturesDecember 30, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 1 through 5

Monday: Center closed for the New Year holiday. Tuesday: Shepherd's pie or cheddar-chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or pineapple cake. Wednesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or peanut-butter cheesecake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for the New Year holiday.

Tuesday: Shepherd's pie or cheddar-chicken broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed-fruit dessert or peanut-butter cheesecake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef baked ziti, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or peach cobbler.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for the New Year holiday.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or chicken tenders, Tater Tots, broccoli, roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Wednesday: Pork fritter or sliced turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Thursday: White chicken chili or beef vegetable soup, peanut butter sandwich, coleslaw, crackers and pears or banana pudding.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

