Senior Center Menus for Feb 8-12

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or lemon cake.

Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or cherry cheesecake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Meatloaf or sliced pork loin, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, mac and cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.