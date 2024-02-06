All sections
FeaturesFebruary 6, 2021

Senior Center Menus for Feb 8-12

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or lemon cake. Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or cherry cheesecake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken cordon bleu casserole, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and seasoned baked pineapple or lemon cake.

Tuesday: Beef vegetable soup and 1/2 cheese sandwich or fried chicken livers, buttered corn, pickled beets, crackers and chilled pears or cherry cheesecake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or cranberry glazed chicken breast, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Meatloaf or sliced pork loin, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken breast sandwich, mixed beans, mac and cheese, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Jackson

Monday: Country-fried steak or stuffed peppers, baked potato, veggie blend, whole-grain roll and pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or hot dog on bun, long-grained rice, Brussels sprouts, green peas, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and fruit crisp.

Thursday: Breaded pork fritter or taco salad, pinto beans, Mexican corn, baked tortilla chips and applesauce.

Friday: Baked or fried fish with hushpuppies or brats with peppers and onions on bun, coleslaw, potato salad, pears or pudding.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
