All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresFebruary 5, 2022
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 7-11
Monday: Cheeseburger or turkey bacon melt, Tater Tots, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or brownie. Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or smothered brat, buttered corn, tossed-garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread or bun and Mandarin oranges or coconut cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Cheeseburger or turkey bacon melt, Tater Tots, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or brownie.

Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or smothered brat, buttered corn, tossed-garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread or bun and Mandarin oranges or coconut cake.

Wednesday: Chili with beans and beef and half sandwich or cabbage roll, baked potato, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers or bread and mixed fruit dessert of chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.

Thursday: Poppy seed chicken casserole or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German-chocolate cake.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, breaded okra, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or cook's choice dessert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or pork fritter, Italian vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.

Tuesday: Hamburger steak or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, kraut, hot roll and peaches.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and applesauce or apple cobbler.

Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff with noodles or slopp Joes on bun, corn, hot roll, seasoned broccoli and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken fritter, mixed vegetables, slaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy