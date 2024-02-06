Senior Center Menus for Feb. 7-11

Monday: Cheeseburger or turkey bacon melt, Tater Tots, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or brownie.
Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or smothered brat, buttered corn, tossed-garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread or bun and Mandarin oranges or coconut cake.
Wednesday: Chili with beans and beef and half sandwich or cabbage roll, baked potato, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers or bread and mixed fruit dessert of chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.
Thursday: Poppy seed chicken casserole or Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German-chocolate cake.
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, breaded okra, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or pork fritter, Italian vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, kraut, hot roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and applesauce or apple cobbler.
Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff with noodles or slopp Joes on bun, corn, hot roll, seasoned broccoli and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken fritter, mixed vegetables, slaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
