February 4, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 6-10

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or beef patty melt, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and autumn dessert or fresh-baked cookies Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and 1/2 sandwich or roasted chicken thighs with veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or lemon cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole or beef patty melt, vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and autumn dessert or fresh-baked cookies

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans and 1/2 sandwich or roasted chicken thighs with veggies, baked potato, whole-grain crackers and chilled tropical fruit or lemon cake.

Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or cranberry glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or iced pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Meatloaf or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, lettuce salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free fruited pudding or coconut delight.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or meat and cheese pizza, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and cinnamon applesauce or ice poke cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, hot roll and applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or brats on bun, lettuce salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit or apple pie.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, kraut, hot roll and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, macaroni and cheese, slaw, hush puppies and pears.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

