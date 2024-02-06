Senior Center Menus for Feb. 5 through 9

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Cheddar chicken, broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or pineapple cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peanut butter cheesecake,

Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or spaghetti with meat sauce, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll or garlic bread and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or peach cobbler.