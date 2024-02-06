Senior Center Menus for Feb. 5 through 9

Monday: Shepherd's pie or Cheddar chicken, broccoli bake, winter-blend veggies, beets, whole-grain bread and sugar-free peach crisp or pineapple cake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or smothered steak, stewed tomatoes, potatoes with onions, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peanut butter cheesecake,
Wednesday: Smothered pork chop or open-faced turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or applesauce cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or spaghetti with meat sauce, buttered corn, coleslaw, whole-grain hot roll or garlic bread and blushing pears or Texas sheet cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread and fruit salad or peach cobbler.
Monday: Cheeseburger of meatball sub, baked beans, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Baked chicken or barbecue riblet, Californiai-blend veggies, peas, roll and warm apples with raisins.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot dog on bun, Tater Tots, macaroni and tomatoes, cornbread and peaches.
Thursday: Beef macaroni casserole or enchiladas, garden salad, corn, roll and citrus salad or brownie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken Cordon bleu, glazed carrots, Lima beans, cornbread and Jell-O with pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
