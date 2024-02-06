Senior Center menus for Feb. 5 through 9

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Oven-fried chicken or polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or cinnamon streusel cake.

Tuesday: Beefy soft tacos or vegetable beef soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or banana pudding.

Wednesday: Pork roast or chili dog, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, strawberry gelatin with fruit, whole-grain bread and hot apples and raisins or blonde brownie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef stew or fried or baked fish, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and mandarin oranges or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Cheese omelet, hash browns, biscuit and gravy, mixed fruit and bran muffin.

Tuesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and angel cake.