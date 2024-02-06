All sections
February 3, 2018

Senior Center menus for Feb. 5 through 9

Monday: Oven-fried chicken or polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or cinnamon streusel cake. Tuesday: Beefy soft tacos or vegetable beef soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or banana pudding...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Oven-fried chicken or polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or cinnamon streusel cake.

Tuesday: Beefy soft tacos or vegetable beef soup, seasoned black beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and citrus fruit salad or banana pudding.

Wednesday: Pork roast or chili dog, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, strawberry gelatin with fruit, whole-grain bread and hot apples and raisins or blonde brownie.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or bell-pepper steak, coleslaw, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef stew or fried or baked fish, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, whole-grain crackers or hush puppies and mandarin oranges or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Cheese omelet, hash browns, biscuit and gravy, mixed fruit and bran muffin.

Tuesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and angel cake.

Wednesday: Beef-vegetable soup, 1/2 toasted cheese sandwich, fried okra, crackers and ambrosia.

Thursday: Asian chicken and rice, corn, cauliflower, hot roll and fruit crisp.

Friday: Cod nuggets, potato salad, carrots, hot roll and fruit and cookie.

Jackson

Monday: Fried chicken tenders or taco salad, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned peas, whole-grain roll or tortilla chips and rosy fruit cocktail.

Tuesday: Meat loaf or roast beef au jus, baby bakers, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll and pears or cream pie.

Wednesday: Sliced turkey or sliced ham, dressing, buttered corn, seasoned green beans and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Thursday: Kettle beef or breaded pork chop, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and cantaloupe.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pulled pork, potato salad, pickled beets, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple with coconut or assorted cookies.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

