Senior Center Menus for Feb. 4-8

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, Chantilly potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut delight.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or sweet and sour chicken with rice, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Taco salad or BBQ chicken, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit or pudding with cookies.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or stuffed bell pepper, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cranapple cobbler.
Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, steamed broccoli, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or apple pie.
Monday: Polish sausage, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or pig-pickin' cake.
Tuesday: Scalloped chicken, green beans, glazed baby carrots, hot roll and oatmeal-raisin bar.
Wednesday: Pizza pasta casserole, garlic peas, zesty salad, hot roll and fruit or strawberry cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.
Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, biscuit and peach crisp.
Monday: Beef taco salad or cabbage rolls, baked potato with cheese and bacon, black beans and corn, tortilla chips or whole-grain roll, mixed green salad and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs or hot chicken casserole, buttered corn, mixed garden salad, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and sliced apples.
Wednesday: Homestyle chicken and dumplings or country fried steak, seasoned cabbage, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or cornbread and peaches or peach pie.
Thursday: Smothered Salisbury steak or pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered Brussels sprouts, mixed green salad, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or Sloppy Joe with bun, tater tots, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple or brownies.
