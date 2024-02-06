Senior Center Menus for Feb. 4-8

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, Chantilly potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut delight.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or sweet and sour chicken with rice, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Taco salad or BBQ chicken, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit or pudding with cookies.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or stuffed bell pepper, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cranapple cobbler.

Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, steamed broccoli, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or apple pie.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or pig-pickin' cake.

Tuesday: Scalloped chicken, green beans, glazed baby carrots, hot roll and oatmeal-raisin bar.