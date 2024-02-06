All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 2, 2019

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 4-8

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, Chantilly potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut delight. Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or sweet and sour chicken with rice, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pineapple cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or smothered pork with gravy, Chantilly potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut delight.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or sweet and sour chicken with rice, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Taco salad or BBQ chicken, black beans and corn, lettuce salad, tortilla chips or hot roll and tropical fruit or pudding with cookies.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or stuffed bell pepper, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cranapple cobbler.

Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, steamed broccoli, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or apple pie.

Chaffee

Monday: Polish sausage, kraut, mashed potatoes, cornbread and fruit or pig-pickin' cake.

Tuesday: Scalloped chicken, green beans, glazed baby carrots, hot roll and oatmeal-raisin bar.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Pizza pasta casserole, garlic peas, zesty salad, hot roll and fruit or strawberry cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.

Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, biscuit and peach crisp.

Jackson

Monday: Beef taco salad or cabbage rolls, baked potato with cheese and bacon, black beans and corn, tortilla chips or whole-grain roll, mixed green salad and pears or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs or hot chicken casserole, buttered corn, mixed garden salad, whole-grain roll or garlic bread and sliced apples.

Wednesday: Homestyle chicken and dumplings or country fried steak, seasoned cabbage, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or cornbread and peaches or peach pie.

Thursday: Smothered Salisbury steak or pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered Brussels sprouts, mixed green salad, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or Sloppy Joe with bun, tater tots, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple or brownies.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy