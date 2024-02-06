Senior Center Menus for Feb. 3-7

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Lasagna or hot chicken salad, Italian vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or baked peach dessert.

Tuesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or French dip sandwich, buttered corn, carrot and celery sticks with ranch dip, whole-grain crackers and chilled pears or brownie.

Wednesday: Pork chop or rotisserie chicken, sweet potato, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or coconut delight.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Sloppy Joe on bun or crunchy fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, zucchini tidbits or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Cheeseburger on whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, bread, mashed potatoes, beets and apple crisp.