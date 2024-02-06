All sections
FeaturesFebruary 1, 2020

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 3-7

Monday: Lasagna or hot chicken salad, Italian vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or baked peach dessert. Tuesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or French dip sandwich, buttered corn, carrot and celery sticks with ranch dip, whole-grain crackers and chilled pears or brownie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Lasagna or hot chicken salad, Italian vegetable blend, buttered corn, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or baked peach dessert.

Tuesday: White chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or French dip sandwich, buttered corn, carrot and celery sticks with ranch dip, whole-grain crackers and chilled pears or brownie.

Wednesday: Pork chop or rotisserie chicken, sweet potato, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or coconut delight.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Sloppy Joe on bun or crunchy fish and hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, zucchini tidbits or lemonade cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Cheeseburger on whole-grain bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, bread, mashed potatoes, beets and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, whole-grain pasta and marinara sauce, garden salad, corn, garlic roll and tropical fruit.

Thursday: Roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup, cheese sandwich, spinach, crackers and Jell-O with fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, peas and carrots, pickled beets, cornbread or crackers and apricots or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chili mack or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, buttered biscuit with gravy and citrus fruit or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, corn, garden salad, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Savory meatloaf or hot dog on bun, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or fruit Jell-O

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and apricots or birthday cake.

Community
