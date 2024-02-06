All sections
FeaturesFebruary 26, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 28 through March 4

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit dessert with bananas. Tuesday: Crisp-baked chicken or open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or bread and sugar-free crisp or coconut delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit dessert with bananas.

Tuesday: Crisp-baked chicken or open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or bread and sugar-free crisp or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with seasoned rice or fried shrimp with waffle fries, veggie blend, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Chicken with dressing or pork chop with gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and fruit salad or orange-poke cake.

Jackson

Monday: Meatballs with gravy or popcorn shrimp, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Honey mustard chicken or beef ravioli, baked potato, Lima beans, beets, hot roll and citrus salad or ice cream.

Wednesday: Pork loin or fish sandwich on bun, spinach salad, scalloped potatoes, hot roll and pineapple.

Thursday: Country steak or chili cheese burrito, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, hot roll and pears or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

