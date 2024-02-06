Senior Center Menus for Feb. 28 through March 4

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage or chicken tenders, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit dessert with bananas.

Tuesday: Crisp-baked chicken or open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or bread and sugar-free crisp or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with seasoned rice or fried shrimp with waffle fries, veggie blend, broccoli salad, whole-grain hot roll and baked pineapple or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Chicken with dressing or pork chop with gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef patty melt, baked beans, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and fruit salad or orange-poke cake.