Senior Center Menus for Feb. 27 through March 3

Monday: Scrambled eggs and sausage patty or chicken tenders, pancakes with syrup, baked hash browns with onions, bran muffin, hot-baked apples and orange juice.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or country fried steak with potatoes, Lima beans, lettuce salad, whole-grain biscuit and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or white chicken chili with half sandwich, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, whole-grain bun or bread and spiced peaches or iced cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or homemade meatloaf, chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or peanut butter delight.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or potato soup and half ham sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or crackers and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or dump dessert.
Monday: Ground-beef Stroganoff served over noodles or chicken casserole, peas and carrots, broccoli, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken Cordon Bleu, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes hot roll and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or cheeseburger, baby bakers, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Meatloaf or Parmesan chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and peach cobbler or peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or birthday cake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.