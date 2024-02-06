All sections
February 24, 2018
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 26 through March 2
Monday: Chicken parmesan or popcorn shrimp, pasta and marinara, Italian-blend veggies, buttered sweet corn, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream. Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, glazed carrots, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit salad or oatmeal pie...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken parmesan or popcorn shrimp, pasta and marinara, Italian-blend veggies, buttered sweet corn, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, glazed carrots, pickled beets, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit salad or oatmeal pie.

Wednesday: Hot ham sandwich and potato soup or tater tot casserole, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler.

Friday: Sloppy Joe or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, chickpea salad, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and fruit or Mandarin orange cake.

Tuesday: Pork chop and mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, hot roll and fruit crisp.

Wednesday: Cabbage roll casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and emeraled isle dessert.

Thursday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic roll and fruit or cherry bar.

Friday: Catfish, cooked cabbage, pinto beans, cornbread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Fried chicken tenders or beef liver, seasoned rice, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain bun and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento cheese sandwich, pickled beets, whole-grain crackers and Mandarin oranges or cookies.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, hush puppies, fried potatoes, broccoli salad and fruit cocktail or birthday cake.

Community
