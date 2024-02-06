Senior Center Menus for Feb. 26 through March 1

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and dumplings or ground-beef stroganoff, cabbage, beets, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll and peach cobbler or peaches.

Wednesday: Chopped steak with mushroom and onions or spaghetti and meat sauce, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, garlic bread and applesauce or cookies,

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or cheeseburger, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and pears.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.