FeaturesFebruary 24, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 26 through March 1

Monday: Beef Stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with half sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh baked cookies. Tuesday: Pulled pork or roasted chicken breast, sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or coconut delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef Stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with half sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh baked cookies.

Tuesday: Pulled pork or roasted chicken breast, sweet potato, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or coconut delight.

Wednesday: Chicken and cornbread casserole or beef Tater Tot casserole, seasoned cabbage, black-eye peas, whole-grain bread and applesauce or iced spice cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or herb Parmesan chicken, baked potato, steamed broccoli, kidney-bean salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or iced orange cake.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and dumplings or ground-beef stroganoff, cabbage, beets, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll and peach cobbler or peaches.

Wednesday: Chopped steak with mushroom and onions or spaghetti and meat sauce, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, garlic bread and applesauce or cookies,

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or cheeseburger, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll and pears.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, potato wedges, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
