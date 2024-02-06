Senior Center Menus for Feb. 25 through March 1

Wednesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, seasoned carrots, Lima beans, wheat bread and lemon crystal lite pie.

Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or German chocolate cake.

Friday: Taco casserole, corn, spiced peaches and vanilla oat bar.

Jackson

Monday: Chili with beef and beans or beef-vegetable soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, creamy carrot salad, saltine crackers and citrus fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken potpie or savory meatloaf, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken or country-fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or apple pie.

Thursday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, sweet potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus fruit or birthday cake.