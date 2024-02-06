Senior Center Menus for Feb. 25 through March 1

Monday: Glazed ham slice or turkey tetrazzini, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apples with raisins or Oreo cheesecake.
Tuesday: Beef stew or ranch chicken, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Wednesday: Chicken potpie or Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, crunch coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or kettle beef, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Chili dog or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, biscuit and fruit or carrot dump cake.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, butter potatoes, green beans, hot roll and hot spiced peaches.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, rice pilaf, seasoned carrots, Lima beans, wheat bread and lemon crystal lite pie.
Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and fruit or German chocolate cake.
Friday: Taco casserole, corn, spiced peaches and vanilla oat bar.
Jackson
Monday: Chili with beef and beans or beef-vegetable soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, creamy carrot salad, saltine crackers and citrus fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken potpie or savory meatloaf, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken or country-fried steak, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or apple pie.
Thursday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or ham and cheese croissant, sweet potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus fruit or birthday cake.
