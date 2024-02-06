Senior Center Menus for Feb. 24-28

Monday: Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, baked beans, seasoned spinach, whole-grain bun and mixed fruit dessert or cookies.
Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy or chicken cordon bleu casserole, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, Lima beans, whole-grain bread and baked pineapple or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice or fried fish, Parmesan peas, beets, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or spice cake.
Thursday: Pork roast or turkey slice with gravy, sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and peach crisp or pumpkin pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, pinto beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or iced chocolate cake.
Monday: Chicken strips, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and fruit or banana pudding.
Tuesday: Beef stew, Carolina slaw, cornbread and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Ground-beef stroganoff or tuna noodle casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread and pears or brownies.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, sweet peas, beets, whole-grain bread and warm apples and raisins.
Friday: Catfish and fries or ham and cheese sandwich, potato soup, baby carrots and Jell-O with fruit.
Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, zucchini and tomatoes, rolls and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef vegetable soup, sweet peas, pickled beets, cornbread or crackers and sliced apples or apple pie.
Thursday: Baked chicken or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or ham and cheese croissant, mustard potato salad, baby carrots, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.
