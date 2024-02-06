Senior Center Menus for Feb. 22-26

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.
Monday: Meatloaf or sliced pork loin, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.
Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, seasoned spinach, sauerkraut, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or Black Forest cake.
Wednesday: Stuff baked potato with ham and broccoli or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or lemon bar.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip sandwich, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Chili chicken bake or fried fish with hush puppies, hominy, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and cottage cheese with pineapple or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Spaghetti with meatballs or barbecue pork on bun, garden salad, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic bread and mixed fruit or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Brown-sugar pork loin or pineapple ham, baked potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritter, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole-grain roll and sugar-free orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or chili mac, green beans, buttered corn, cornbread or crackers and blushing pears.
Friday: Burger/cheeseburger on whole-grain bun or baked/fried fish, Tater Tots, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or assorted cookies.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
