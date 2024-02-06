Senior Center Menus for Feb. 22-26

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Meatloaf or sliced pork loin, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or apple pie.

Tuesday: Barbecue riblet or Polish sausage, black-eyed peas, seasoned spinach, sauerkraut, cornbread and Mandarin oranges or Black Forest cake.

Wednesday: Stuff baked potato with ham and broccoli or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, tossed garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or lemon bar.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip sandwich, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Chili chicken bake or fried fish with hush puppies, hominy, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and cottage cheese with pineapple or cook's choice dessert.