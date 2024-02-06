Senior Center Menus for Feb. 21-25

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.