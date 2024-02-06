All sections
FeaturesFebruary 19, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 21-25

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day. Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or assorted cookies. Wednesday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak with potatoes, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or assorted cookies.

Wednesday: Pulled pork in gravy or chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, seasoned cabbage, pickled beets, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or Black Forest cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch-style chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Potato soup with hot ham and cheese sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, Vidalia onion slaw, cooked carrots and blushing pears or blonde brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or chicken casserole over rice, carrots, Lima beans, hot roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or ravioli, oven-fried potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Meatloaf or lasagna, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and peach crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef enchilada, pinto beans, slaw and pudding or fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
