Senior Center Menus for Feb. 20 through 24

Monday: Closed for President's Day.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausae, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or king cake.
Wednesday: Ash Wednesday: Fried or baked fish or pork burger, pickles and onions, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and fruit salad or strawberry shortcake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or ham casserole, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.
Friday: Mostaccioli with meat sauce or salmon croquette, Italian-blend veggies, golden hominy, garlic bread and pear dessert or Texas sheet cake.
Monday: Closed for President's Day.
Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or ham slice, California-blend veggies, corn, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and cherry crisp or pears.
Thursday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, spinach salad, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges veggie bend, hot roll and peaches or cheesecake.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.