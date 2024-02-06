Senior Center Menus for Feb. 20 through 24

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for President's Day.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausae, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or king cake.

Wednesday: Ash Wednesday: Fried or baked fish or pork burger, pickles and onions, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and fruit salad or strawberry shortcake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or ham casserole, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.

Friday: Mostaccioli with meat sauce or salmon croquette, Italian-blend veggies, golden hominy, garlic bread and pear dessert or Texas sheet cake.