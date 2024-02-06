All sections
February 17, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 19 through 23

Monday: Center closed for Presidents Day. Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert. Wednesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup and half sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Wednesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup and half sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or beef French dip, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or bun and Ambrosia dessert or oatmeal cake.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup a with half sandwich or fried fish, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.

Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple tidbits or cherry cobbler.

Thursday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on croissant or stuffed pepper, coleslaw, cornbread, Brussels sprouts and banana pudding.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or pork burger, Tater Tots, broccoli, cornbread and apples or brownie.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

