Senior Center Menus for Feb. 19 through 23

Monday: Center closed for Presidents Day.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.
Wednesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup and half sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or Oreo cheesecake.
Thursday: Glazed ham slice or beef French dip, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or bun and Ambrosia dessert or oatmeal cake.
Friday: Beef vegetable soup a with half sandwich or fried fish, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.
Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini or lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread and pears.
Wednesday: Pork chop or chicken tenders, rice, mixed veggies, carrots, roll and pineapple tidbits or cherry cobbler.
Thursday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on croissant or stuffed pepper, coleslaw, cornbread, Brussels sprouts and banana pudding.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or pork burger, Tater Tots, broccoli, cornbread and apples or brownie.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
