February 17, 2018

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 19-23

Monday: Closed for Presidents' Day. Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or applesauce cake. Wednesday: White-chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or Texas sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Presidents' Day.

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or applesauce cake.

Wednesday: White-chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.

Friday: Baled or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread/bun and chilled plums or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Presidents' Day.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, hot roll and fruit or honey-bun cake.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, corn, Harvard beets, hot roll and fruit or preacher cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and banana pudding.

Friday: Tuna salad on wheat bread, french fries, spinach bake and fruit or cake.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Presidents' Day.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain or garlic toast and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or barbecued pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and peach crisp with topping.

Thursday: Ham slice or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, beef gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and apricots.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots, whole-grain bun or cornbread and mixed fruit or fruited Jell-o.

Community
