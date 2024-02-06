Senior Center Menus for Feb. 19-23

Monday: Closed for Presidents' Day.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or ham and scalloped potato bake, Parmesan peas, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or applesauce cake.
Wednesday: White-chicken chili with 1/2 cheese sandwich or reuben casserole, yellow squash, spinach salad, cornbread and chilled peaches or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or roasted chicken thighs, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or apple pie.
Friday: Baled or fried fish or cheeseburger, potato salad, coleslaw, whole-grain bread/bun and chilled plums or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, hot roll and fruit or honey-bun cake.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, corn, Harvard beets, hot roll and fruit or preacher cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and banana pudding.
Friday: Tuna salad on wheat bread, french fries, spinach bake and fruit or cake.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or baked rigatoni, spinach salad, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain or garlic toast and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or barbecued pulled pork, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned carrots, whole-grain roll and peach crisp with topping.
Thursday: Ham slice or kettle beef, buttered mashed potatoes, beef gravy, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and apricots.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, vinegar coleslaw, tater tots, whole-grain bun or cornbread and mixed fruit or fruited Jell-o.
