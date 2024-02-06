Senior Center Menus for Feb. 18-22

Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, seven-layer salad, garlic roll and fruit or cherry cobbler.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and fruit or pecan pie bar.

Friday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, carrots and celery sticks, crackers and fruit or cinnamon roll.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, broccoli with cheese, bun or whole-grain roll and apricot or assorted ice cream.

Wednesday; Died ham and beans or cook's choice, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and fruited Jell-o.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread, Tater Tots and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.