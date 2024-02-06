All sections
February 16, 2019

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 18-22

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day. Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies. Wednesday: Ham and beans or rotisserie chicken with potato, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple dump cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara pasta or cabbage roll with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or cookies.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or rotisserie chicken with potato, stewed tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or apple dump cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or gravy meatballs over rice, green beans, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain hot roll and stewed spiced peaches or cream pies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or cream of broccoli soup with pimiento cheese and crackers, coleslaw, baked beans, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cook's choice delight.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, country vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, seven-layer salad, garlic roll and fruit or cherry cobbler.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, hot roll and fruit or pecan pie bar.

Friday: Chili, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, carrots and celery sticks, crackers and fruit or cinnamon roll.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, broccoli with cheese, bun or whole-grain roll and apricot or assorted ice cream.

Wednesday; Died ham and beans or cook's choice, stewed tomatoes, mixed spinach salad, baked potato with cheese and bacon, cornbread or whole-grain roll and apple crisp.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or Swedish meatballs, noodles with marinara, Italian-blend vegetables, mixed green salad, toasted garlic bread and fruited Jell-o.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, vinegar coleslaw, savory baked beans, whole-grain roll or cornbread, Tater Tots and Mandarin oranges or cheesecake.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

