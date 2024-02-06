All sections
featuresFebruary 12, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 14-18

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or meatballs and gravy with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or cherry cheesecake. Tuesday: Sloppy Joe or pork chop with gravy, steamed broccoli, bun or hot roll and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or meatballs and gravy with mashed potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled peaches or cherry cheesecake.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe or pork chop with gravy, steamed broccoli, bun or hot roll and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.

Wednesday: Tortellini with ham and peas or fried chicken livers with potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or honeybun cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruited-gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or almond cake.

Friday: Fish sandwich on bun or barbecued riblet on bun, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pickles and onions and mixed fruit or peach dump cake.

Jackson

Monday: Ham with pineapple or brats on bun, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, hot roll and applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef stew or potato soup, slaw, beets, biscuit and peaches or apple pie.

Wednesday: Pork loin or cheeseburger on bun, scalloped potatoes, green beans, hot roll and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Cranberry-glazed chicken or burrito with chili and cheese, peas, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, seasoned wedges, slaw, hush puppies and mixed fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
