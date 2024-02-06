Senior Center Menus for Feb. 13-17

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with whole-grain crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Beef Stroganoff or chicken and gravy, Lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and hot apples and raisins or glazed applesauce cake.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or tamale pie, vegetable blend, green peas, whole-grain bread slice, Mandarin oranges or iced cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Seasoned pulled pork or fish sandwich, Tater Tots, cooked cabbage, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or cherry cake.
Monday: Chicken and rice or meatballs, spinach corn, hot roll and blushing pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or pork fritter, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or cake.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or barbecued riblet on bun, potato salad, Brussels sprouts hot roll and peaches or pudding.
Thursday: Roast turkey or pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dressing and apple crisp or applesauce.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or cheeseburger, potato wedges, glazed carrots, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
