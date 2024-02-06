All sections
FeaturesFebruary 10, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 12-16

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Honey garlic meatballs or sweet and sour chicken, buttered noodles, steamed carrots, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain bread and pears or brownies.

Tuesday: Crispy baked chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free warm apples and raisins or iced King cake cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Unstuffed pepper casserole or fried shrimp, Parmesan peas, yellow squash, whole-wheat hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced cherry cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or ham casserole, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or pumpkin bar.

Friday: Skillet corn chowder with half sandwich or fried fish with hush puppies, seasoned broccoli, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and sugar-free bana pudding or regular banana pudding with cookies.

Jackson

Monday: Ham slice or chicken sandwich, sweet potatoes, vegetable blend, roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and apple cobbler or apple slices.

Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or Polish sausage with bun, kraut, carrots, mashed potatoes, roll and fruit cocktail.

Thursday; Beef stew or potato soup, biscuit or crackers, garden salad, corn and peaches or cookies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patti melt, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread or fruit salad.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
