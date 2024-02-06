Senior Center Menus for Feb. 11-15

Monday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.
Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff or Reuben casserole, green sweet peas, beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry delight.
Wednesday: Brunch menu: Lean ham or sausage patties, scrambled eggs, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.
Thursday: Kettle beef or BBQ riblet, mashed potatoes, green beans, cherry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or meat pizza, seasoned corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread or hush puppies and chilled pineapple or iced orange cake.
Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and fruit cup.
Tuesday: General Tso chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, beet salad, hot roll and apple kuchen.
Wednesday: Patty melt, golden brown fries, broccoli salad, rye bread and peach dump cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, Carolina slaw, hot roll and sweetheart delite.
Friday: Catfish, scalloped potatoes, slaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.
Monday: Kettle beef with gravy or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll, white gray and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Creamy potato soup or chicken noodle soup, ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, cream broccoli salad, saltine crackers and fresh orange.
Wednesday: Chicken fritters or meat lasagna, oven-fried potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll or toasted garlic bread and pears or assorted cookies.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff or sliced smoked turkey, buttered egg noodles, buttered sweet peas, pickled beets with onions, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and mixed fruit or cheesecake.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich on bun, mixed spinach salad, mac and cheese, buttered corn, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus salad.
