Senior Center Menus for Feb. 11-15

Wednesday: Patty melt, golden brown fries, broccoli salad, rye bread and peach dump cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, Carolina slaw, hot roll and sweetheart delite.

Friday: Catfish, scalloped potatoes, slaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Kettle beef with gravy or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll, white gray and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Creamy potato soup or chicken noodle soup, ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, cream broccoli salad, saltine crackers and fresh orange.

Wednesday: Chicken fritters or meat lasagna, oven-fried potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll or toasted garlic bread and pears or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff or sliced smoked turkey, buttered egg noodles, buttered sweet peas, pickled beets with onions, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and mixed fruit or cheesecake.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich on bun, mixed spinach salad, mac and cheese, buttered corn, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus salad.