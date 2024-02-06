All sections
FeaturesFebruary 9, 2019

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 11-15

Monday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and applesauce or Texas sheet cake. Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff or Reuben casserole, green sweet peas, beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry delight...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.

Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff or Reuben casserole, green sweet peas, beets, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or cherry delight.

Wednesday: Brunch menu: Lean ham or sausage patties, scrambled eggs, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.

Thursday: Kettle beef or BBQ riblet, mashed potatoes, green beans, cherry gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or meat pizza, seasoned corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread or hush puppies and chilled pineapple or iced orange cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, tomato salad, cornbread and fruit cup.

Tuesday: General Tso chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, beet salad, hot roll and apple kuchen.

Wednesday: Patty melt, golden brown fries, broccoli salad, rye bread and peach dump cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, Carolina slaw, hot roll and sweetheart delite.

Friday: Catfish, scalloped potatoes, slaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Kettle beef with gravy or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll, white gray and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Creamy potato soup or chicken noodle soup, ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, cream broccoli salad, saltine crackers and fresh orange.

Wednesday: Chicken fritters or meat lasagna, oven-fried potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll or toasted garlic bread and pears or assorted cookies.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff or sliced smoked turkey, buttered egg noodles, buttered sweet peas, pickled beets with onions, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and mixed fruit or cheesecake.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich on bun, mixed spinach salad, mac and cheese, buttered corn, whole-grain roll or cornbread and citrus salad.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

