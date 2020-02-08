Senior Center Menus for Feb. 10-14

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Poppy seed chicken with brown rice or stuffed pepper, California-blend vegetables, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cinnamon-swirl cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or ground-beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or iced pumpkin bar.

Wednesday: Beef stew or chicken potpie, seasoned spinach, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or ranch chicken, baked potato, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or coconut crema pie.

Chaffee

Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, whole-grain roll and fruit or preacher cake.

Tuesday: Pork loin, yams. California vegetables, whole-grain roll and cinnamon apples.