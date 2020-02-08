Senior Center Menus for Feb. 10-14

Monday: Poppy seed chicken with brown rice or stuffed pepper, California-blend vegetables, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cinnamon-swirl cake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or ground-beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or iced pumpkin bar.
Wednesday: Beef stew or chicken potpie, seasoned spinach, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or ranch chicken, baked potato, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or coconut crema pie.
Monday: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, Catalina vegetables, whole-grain roll and fruit or preacher cake.
Tuesday: Pork loin, yams. California vegetables, whole-grain roll and cinnamon apples.
Wednesday: Hearty chili, peanut butter sandwich on wheat, baked potato and orange delite.
Thursday: Fried or baked chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.
Friday: Ham slice, black-eyed peas, spinach, whole-grain roll and fruit or pineapple cake.
Jackson
Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken fritters, fried potatoes, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or peach pie
Wednesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, Tater Tots, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Baked chicken or BBQ pork on bun, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish with hush puppies or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potatoes, California-blend vegetables, applesauce or cherry chip cake.
