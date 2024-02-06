Senior Center Menus for Feb. 1-5

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chili mac or Reuben casserole, buttered corn, steam broccoli, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit dessert or pumpkin crunch.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or cabbage roll, oven-fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and spiced peaches or brownie.

Wednesday: Crisp-baked chicken or beef pot pie, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, hot roll and warm apples with raisins or spice cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit crisp or cherry pie.

Friday: Chicken tenders or fried fish, seasoned cauliflower, Parmesan peas, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or sweet treat dessert.