FeaturesDecember 24, 2022

Senior Center Menus for Dec.26 through 30

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Christmas.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuffed bell pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice desserts.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or turkey burger, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and cottage cheese with peaches or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple chunks or almond cake.

Friday: Multi-bean soup and toasted cheese sandwich or fried fish with fries, coleslaw, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or blonde brownie.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Christmas.

Tuesday: Ground-beef stroganoff served over noodles or chicken casserole, peas and carrots, broccoli, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecue riblet on bun, beets, potato wedges and pears.

Thursday: Vegetable beef soup or potato soup, peanut butter sandwich, coleslaw, crackers and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or glazed ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot roll and pineapple.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

