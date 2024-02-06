Senior Center Menus for Dec.26 through 30

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Christmas.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta or stuffed bell pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice desserts.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or turkey burger, oven-fried potatoes with onions, stewed tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and cottage cheese with peaches or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chopped steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple chunks or almond cake.

Friday: Multi-bean soup and toasted cheese sandwich or fried fish with fries, coleslaw, pickled beets, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit dessert or blonde brownie.