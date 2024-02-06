Senior Center menus for Dec. 9-13

Monday: Poppy seed chicken over brown rice or stuffed peppers with mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, green peas, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free gelatin with pears or cookies.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or ground beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and crackers and mixed fruit dessert or iced pumpkin bar.
Wednesday: Beef stew or chicken pot pie, seasoned spinach, fruited gelatin, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken thigh, baked potato, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Oven-fried fish nuggets or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and warm apples and raisins or spice cake.
Monday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables, seasoned corn, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus salad or cherry bar.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, seasoned broccoli, wheat roll and Mandarin oranges or Mandarin orange cake.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.
Thursday: Chicken, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread and peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Fish sandwich or wheat bun, slaw, baked beans and fruit salad.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or shepherd's pie, Italian-blend veggies, seasoned corn, garlic bread and citrus salad or assort ice cream.
Tuesday: Sliced turkey or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Savory meatloaf or honey-mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie or stuffed green peppers, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, slaw, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread and mixed fruit.
