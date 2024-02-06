All sections
FeaturesDecember 5, 2020

Senior Center menus for Dec. 7-11

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change. Monday: Barbecue riblet or stuffed bell pepper, black-eyed peas, season spinach, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or mixed berry crisp. Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or poppy seed chicken, savory carrots, lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and emerald isle salad...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Barbecue riblet or stuffed bell pepper, black-eyed peas, season spinach, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or mixed berry crisp.

Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or poppy seed chicken, savory carrots, lima beans, whole-grain hot roll and emerald isle salad.

Wednesday: Baked potato with broccoli and ham or chicken Alfredo, fried okra, gelatin salad, whole-grain hot roll and fruit salad or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef French dip on bun, green beans, buttered corn and peach crisp or peach pie.

Friday: Chili chicken bake or fried fish and hush puppies, coleslaw, whole-grain bread and cottage cheese with pineapple or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Pineapple ham or sliced smoked turkey, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Baked chicken or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, kraut, beets, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple crisp.

Wednesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, dressing with gravy, green beans, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie

Thursday: Meatloaf or barbecue pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and apricots.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
