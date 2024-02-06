Senior Center Menus for Dec. 6-10

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Tortellini with ham and peas or almond Dijon chicken, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or honeybun cake.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or pork chop with apple stuffing, baby baker potatoes, steam broccoli and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or saucy meatballs, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chiled peaches or almond cake.

Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter cheesecake.

Friday: fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, potato salad, creamy coleslaw and mixed-fruit dessert or apple dump cake.