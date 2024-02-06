Senior Center Menus for Dec. 6-10

Monday: Tortellini with ham and peas or almond Dijon chicken, glazed carrots, steamed squash, whole-grain hot roll and pineapple tidbits or honeybun cake.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on bun or pork chop with apple stuffing, baby baker potatoes, steam broccoli and Mandarin oranges or banana pudding with cookies.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan with whole-grain pasta and sauce or saucy meatballs, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chiled peaches or almond cake.
Thursday: Kettle beef or lemon chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter cheesecake.
Friday: fish sandwich on bun or chili dog, potato salad, creamy coleslaw and mixed-fruit dessert or apple dump cake.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or pork fritter, Italian-blend vegetables, garden salad, garlic toast and ice cream or citrus salad.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak or stuff green pepper, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, hot roll and peaches or peach pie.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or fish on bun, potato salad, green beans, hot roll and applesauce.
Thursday: Ground-beef stroganoff with noodles or barbecue pork on bun, corn, hot roll, seasoned broccoli and mixed fruit.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken fritter, mixed vegetables, slaw, cornbread or hot roll and Mandarin oranges.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.