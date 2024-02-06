Senior Center Menus for Dec. 5-9

Monday: Meatball sub sandwich or hot chicken salad with whole-grain crackers, steamed carrots, potato salad and sugar-free gelatin with pears or chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff or chicken and gravy, Lima beans, tomatoes and zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and hot apple and raisins or glazed applesauce cake.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken or beef and cabbage casserole, Asian-blend veggies, green peas, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or iced cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or cowboy steak and mashed potatoes, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and hot spiced peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Seasoned pulled pork or fried fish, Tater Tots, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or banana cake.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or brats on bun, Italian vegetables, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, peanut butter sandwich, baked potato, crackers and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, hot roll and apple pie or applesauce.
Thursday: Pork loin chop or Polish sausage on bun, mashed potatoes, kraut, hot roll and peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, macaroni and tomatoes, slaw, hush puppies and pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
