Senior Center Menus for Dec. 31 through Jan. 4

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or chicken livers, chantilly potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed-berry crisp.

Tuesday: Closed for the Jan. 1 holiday.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and vanilla wafers.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or kettle beef with potatoes, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cranapple cobbler.

Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, broccoli bites, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: New Year's Dinner: Hoppin' John, turnip greens, grape salad, cornbread and do-nothing cake.

Tuesday: Closed for the Jan. 1 holiday.