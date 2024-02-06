Senior Center Menus for Dec. 31 through Jan. 4

Monday: Pepper steak or chicken livers, chantilly potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or mixed-berry crisp.
Tuesday: Closed for the Jan. 1 holiday.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs or ranch chicken, buttered corn, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and vanilla wafers.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or kettle beef with potatoes, seasoned cabbage, peas and carrots, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free banana pudding or cranapple cobbler.
Friday: Potato soup with ham and cheese on bun or fried fish and hush puppies, broccoli bites, coleslaw and fresh apple slices or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: New Year's Dinner: Hoppin' John, turnip greens, grape salad, cornbread and do-nothing cake.
Tuesday: Closed for the Jan. 1 holiday.
Wednesday: Farmer's casserole (eggs, cheese and ham), baked hash browns, citrus fruit, high-fiber muffin.
Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff over noodles, sweet peas, beets, hot roll and Mandarin oranges or Mandarin orange cake.
Friday: Chicken strips, oven-browned potatoes, California vegetables, wheat bread and applesauce or granny cake.
Jackson
Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs or chicken fritter, buttered corn, mixed garden salad, roll or garlic bread and pears or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Closed for the Jan. 1 holiday.
Wednesday: Smothered salisbury steak or pork fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered Brussels sprouts, mixed green salad, whole-grain roll, beef gravy and sliced apples.
Thursday: Homestyle chicken and dumplings or country-fried steak, buttered peas and carrots, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pudding with peaches or peach pie.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe on bun, tater tots, steamed broccoli with cheese sauce, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain roll or cornbread and applesauce or brownies.
