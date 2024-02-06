Senior Center menus for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Glazed ham slice or BBQ riblet, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or pudding and cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or country fried steak and potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, seasoned corn, whole-grain bread (garlic) and tropical fruit or cherry cheesecake.

Wednesday: Closed New Year's Day.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or cabbage roll with potatoes, peas and carrots, beet salad, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit dessert or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwich or fish and hush puppies, steamed squash, garden salad and cottage cheese and peaches or Texas sheet cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Pattie melt, potato wedges, slaw, whole-grain bread and pears or chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, whole-grain spaghetti, zesty salad, corn, garlic roll and tropical fruit.