Senior Center menus for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3

Monday: Glazed ham slice or BBQ riblet, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or pudding and cookies.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or country fried steak and potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, seasoned corn, whole-grain bread (garlic) and tropical fruit or cherry cheesecake.
Wednesday: Closed New Year's Day.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or cabbage roll with potatoes, peas and carrots, beet salad, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit dessert or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwich or fish and hush puppies, steamed squash, garden salad and cottage cheese and peaches or Texas sheet cake.
Monday: Pattie melt, potato wedges, slaw, whole-grain bread and pears or chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, whole-grain spaghetti, zesty salad, corn, garlic roll and tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Closed New Year's Day.
Thursday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, beet salad and apple crisp.
Friday: Beef vegetable soup, toasted cheese sandwich on wheat bred, spinach and fruit and cookie.
Monday: Chili mac or country fried steak, potatoes, baby carrots, buttered biscuit with gravy and citrus fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or meatballs with gravy, egg noodles, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and mixed fruit or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Closed New Year's Day.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, pea and carrots, pickled beets, cornbread or crackers and apricots.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or birthday cake.
